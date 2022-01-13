Celebrating the new season

Hrishikesh and Rohit Datar, directors at Al Adil Trading with the Makar Sankranti products display.

Al Adil Group, the UAE’s leading brand for Indian spices and masalas added a wide range of special items to enhance the variety for this year’s Makar Sankranti celebrations. Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director Al Adil Trading Co LLC, said that for the multitude of diasporic Indian families who celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti away from their home, Al Adil’s range of products provide the ideal way to celebrate. “We have lined up a wide range of products right from white till to manjha in addition to a wholesome range of food items that are available only at Adil stores. This will enable Indians to relive their traditions away from home. We have more than 5000 products specially lined up to provide a wholesome Makar Sankranti experience this year,” he further added.

According to Hrishikesh Datar and Rohit Datar, directors at Al Adil Group, Sankranti is the time to relive childhood memories and let the kite soar high in the sky. “This is a time of fun, gaiety and celebrations. At Al Adil we have sourced products from different parts of India to provide a wholesome Sankranti experience. This represents a period of abundance, peace, affluence and happiness,” they added. “Sankranti is one of the most important festivals for Indians. The festival marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of the harvest season. Hence, the festival has great significance in Indian culture and tradition. The diaspora living in the Gulf want to celebrate the festival with the same fervor and gaiety that they experience in their hometown. As a leading provider of Indian foodstuff, we have taken all necessary steps to ensure that our Indian brethren do not miss out on the festivities. Our entire range is well set to meet the varied budget requirements while adding value,” said Dr Datar.

“Over the years, we have noticed that there is a substantial demand for specific Makar Sankranti products. We have made it a point to stock all related products. The important thing to note is that most of these special products are available only at Al Adil stores,” he pointed out.