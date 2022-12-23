Celebrate New Year's at Mizu for the finest dining experience

With two locations across the UAE, Mizu offers the perfect setting to celebrate the New Year

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 3:29 PM

‘Mizu' which means water strives to deliver a flowing experience that emanates its nature from the succulent and sumptuous Japanese delicacies that they serve. With two locations across the UAE their first branch, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, is located in the heart of Downtown Dubai on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard. As part of their growth strategy, they recently expanded their footprint across the UAE and opened their second restaurant branch located in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.

Mizu takes you on a traditional Japanese journey with its menu which includes specialties that are deeply rooted in their culture and cuisine. They serve contemporary, hearty teppanyaki and colorful curry to a simple miso soup and tender sushi alongside the restaurant's signature dishes which include the Volcano Roll and Hot Lava Roll.

The Mizu team takes great pride in their ability to constantly provide their guests with an impeccable dining experience that allows them to enjoy the true taste of Japan. They continuously strive to move away from conventional standards and thus their talented chefs curate quintessentially delicious and delicate dishes tailored to suit each occasion.

Celebrate New Year’s with a breathtaking view of the Burj Khalifa in their Downtown Dubai branch with a menu that will feature a variety of their unique specialties. With pleasant weather, guests can sit outside on the terrace and enjoy the fireworks that light up the evening sky while being served exclusive and authentic Japanese delicacies. The set menu will be available for Dh700 per person and Dh150 for children 7 years and younger.

For those individuals who are in Abu Dhabi and would like to experience the taste of Japan from the comfort of their own home, Mizu offers pick-up and home delivery from various delivery platforms including Deliveroo, Careem, Noon Food, and Talabat.

For more information or to make a reservation for your New Years celebrations, contact Mizu at 04 454 2706.