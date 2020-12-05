CBD recognised at MEA Finance Awards
Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the leading banks in the UAE, recently won the ‘Best Commercial Bank’ and ‘Best Digital Transformation’ awards at the MEA Finance 2020 Awards.
The award was received by Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, along with Abdul Rahim Al Nimer, general manager for corporate banking; Amit Malhotra, general manager for personal banking group; Stefan Kimmel, chief operating officer; and Hassan Al Redha, general manager for international and transaction banking, at a ceremony held at CBD’s headquarters in Dubai.
Dr van Linder said: “It is a matter of immense pride that CBD has won the ‘Best Commercial Bank in the UAE’ and ‘Best Digital Transformation in the UAE’. We are a pioneering financial institution operating for over 50 years and have been at the forefront of developing advanced banking solutions to meet the needs of our customers based on an in-depth understanding of their requirements and a consistent focus on providing exceptional customer service.”
The MEA Finance Awards honours banking and financial institutions from across the region for excellence in creating robust financial systems through innovation and digital transformation as well as advancing the overall industry.
-
KT Network
CBD recognised at MEA Finance Awards
Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the leading banks in the UAE,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
District One reveals winner of waterfront...
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One, part of the master ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Bloomingbird showcases property knowledge and...
Bloomingbird Real Estate is one of the fastest-growing award-winning... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Big Shopper Sale back with bigger deals
The Big Shopper Sale is back and is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah until December 5. Visitors can expect an avalanche of...
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews