CBD recognised at MEA Finance Awards

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the leading banks in the UAE, recently won the ‘Best Commercial Bank’ and ‘Best Digital Transformation’ awards at the MEA Finance 2020 Awards.

The award was received by Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, along with Abdul Rahim Al Nimer, general manager for corporate banking; Amit Malhotra, general manager for personal banking group; Stefan Kimmel, chief operating officer; and Hassan Al Redha, general manager for international and transaction banking, at a ceremony held at CBD’s headquarters in Dubai.

Dr van Linder said: “It is a matter of immense pride that CBD has won the ‘Best Commercial Bank in the UAE’ and ‘Best Digital Transformation in the UAE’. We are a pioneering financial institution operating for over 50 years and have been at the forefront of developing advanced banking solutions to meet the needs of our customers based on an in-depth understanding of their requirements and a consistent focus on providing exceptional customer service.”

The MEA Finance Awards honours banking and financial institutions from across the region for excellence in creating robust financial systems through innovation and digital transformation as well as advancing the overall industry.