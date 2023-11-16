Borders announces spectacular year-end “Big Borders Sale”

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 11:10 AM

Borders, a leading retailer of books, toys, and stationery in the UAE, is thrilled to announce the 'Big Borders Sale', a spectacular year-end shopping experience that promises up to 90 per cent off on a wide range of items. This much-anticipated event will kick off on December 20, and run through New Year's Eve, December 31 at the vibrant Dubai Studio City.

The 'Big Borders Sale' is set to offer a grand opportunity for shoppers of all ages, offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 75 per cent on a vast selection of books, an array of playful and educational toys, collectables, high-quality stationery, and exclusive products from Borders owned renowned brands in UAE like Smiggle and Paperchase. Whether you're a bookworm looking to indulge in the latest bestsellers, a parent seeking out the perfect toy for your child, or a stationery lover eager to stock up on beautiful supplies, there's a deal for everyone.

BORDERS, a reputed American brand that started in the UAE in 2006, has been a go-to brand for book lovers and creative people for over ten years and has established itself to be more than just a bookstore; it's a community space where knowledge and fun meet, and the year-end sale is a testament to our commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction. Borders welcomes everyone to take advantage of these once-a-year deals and experience the quality and variety that Borders is known for.

Make sure to mark your calendars and get ready to shop till you drop. The Big Borders Sale is your chance to snag the deals of the year. This is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the holidays, grab that planner for the new year, or finally get your hands on that book you’ve been eyeing. Don't miss out on the chance to make this holiday one to remember with the perfect gift for your loved ones – or a treat for yourself!