Body and Soul Health Club and Spa re-launches with a new look

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 5:00 PM

Body and Soul Health Club and Spa, a network of health clubs operated by the hospitality division of Thumbay Group, has been re-launched with a new look and feel at the Ajman health club as part of its growth plans to make it the best family health club in the emirate with plenty of both outdoor and indoor sport activities.

The facility was re-launched on September 28 by Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group as the chief guest in the presence of Akbar Moideen, vice president — Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group and Moideen Farhad C, director of the hospitality division. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Thumbay Moideen said: “The Body and Soul Health Club has taken a pioneering role in being the preferred and best family health club brand to support all health and well-being needs. Our big mantra going forward is quality and accessibility as we aim to bring fitness accessible for all. We look forward to welcoming fitness enthusiasts and families to our facility, and assist them in their fitness journey.”

Body and Soul Health Club and Spa, which has been operating for more than 15 years, boasts three branches spread across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. It features high-end fitness offering five outdoor courts for badminton, long-tennis, football, basketball and volleyball respectively; separate indoor swimming pools for male and female, indoor courts for table tennis, squash, billiards and badminton, among others. In addition, the club also offers its members an aerobic studio, spinning studio, specialised X-fit zone, spa and a large fully-equipped gym floor with four zones for cardio, freestyle, free weights, and strength training.

Group exercises classes and personal training also take place under the watchful eye of internationally accredited fitness professionals. A first-of-its kind facility to offer a holistic health and well-being for kids, the club has introduced seasonal summer, spring and winter camps for kids aged three to 10 years; junior active club for kids below 12 years and after-school training activities. With 36,000 individual members having used the facility, and more than 50 corporate-tie-ups, Body and Soul Health Club and Spa is known for setting Guinness World Record for the ‘Maximum number of people doing push-ups in sync’. The club also conducts corporate events tailor made to the company requirements.

Farhad Moideen C, said: "We are delighted to re-launch our club with exciting new features, and the staff is keen to help its members with their health and well-being goals. With our modernised health club in Thumbay Medicity (Al Jurf), we can truly provide total fitness and wellness support for the residents and workforces, to both get well and stay well."

Post workout, guests also have the opportunity to unwind and freshen up at the luxurious changing facilities, use the steam and sauna room or refuel on nutritious food and refreshments at Thumbay Food Court. Open to members as well as non-members, the health club is currently offering specialised membership packages giving back prizes worth Dh2500 for one-year membership across all its services. To know more visit www.bodyandsoulhealthclub.com