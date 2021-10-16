Blue Ocean gives away Expo 2020 Dubai tickets to employees

Blue Ocean Academy recently announced a special two-day leave with company-sponsored tickets for all its employees to enjoy the experiences of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Blue Ocean offered these special leaves to allow its employees to delve deep into the rich Expo 2020 Dubai experiences brimming with cultural and technological magnificence.

Dr Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Academy, said: “This is a small endeavour by Blue Ocean, through which we seek to support the Dubai Government’s efforts to sustain the economy of Dubai and the UAE and safeguard the well-being of our employees. Just like the theme of Expo 2020 states ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, meaning to cooperate and collaborate and stimulate ideas, we as a team are also closely connected and work unitedly to nurture growth for a better tomorrow for our organisation and the nation.”

On the first day, the entire team of Blue Ocean will visit Expo 2020 Dubai together as a team, whereas the second paid leave shall allow employees to visit the site with their families.

Abdul Azeez, chairman of Blue Ocean, said: “These special leaves will enable our employees and their families to immerse in the Expo 2020 Dubai experiences better. The expo has so much to offer. The more you explore, the more you grow.”