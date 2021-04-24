Biggest campaign for appliances at Jashanmal

As the holy month of Ramadan is nearing its crescendo, Jashanmal, one of the region’s leading home retailers, has taken an initiative to launch of the biggest-ever Ramadan campaign, ‘Everyone is a Winner’. Until May 22, brand-conscious shoppers can feel exclusive and shop for items or perfect gifts from a wide selection of home appliances.

The new promotion aims to elevate the shopping experience and reward an opportunity to shoppers within the UAE, Oman and Bahrain with prizes worth up to Dh14 million.

All Jashanmal shoppers will be entitled to a scratch coupon against every home appliance they buy, irrespective of the spend value.

“With over 100 years of serving our customers, we strive every day to excite them with products and offers,” said Khaled Soliman, group CEO of Jashanmal National Company.

Shoppers buying online will receive their scratch coupon along with their delivered items.

Ram Udupi, general manager of Jashanmal Group, said: “There could not be a better time to reward our customers and make this month and Eid more memorable. I thank all our retail partners to entrust their faith and trust in Jashanmal.”