BeingShe Club to focus on empowering women

Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 2:36 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 2:57 PM

The BeingShe organisation is set to officially launch the BeingShe Club on March 27, 2022, at Studio Rooftop in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. It already boasts a multicultural database and existing initiatives that pour in women from all sectors of the economy and the platform aims to become the largest network for women’s growth and opportunities in the UAE.

Founded by Aparna Bajpai in 2018, BeingShe is focused on women empowerment. It has empowered and transformed women since inception through its action driven initiatives: BeingShe Excellence Awards, She Talks and BeingShe Universe.

When asked why launch a women’s club in the UAE, the founding CEO mentioned that networking within a new community is difficult particularly for female expats, hence the need for a platform where women feel that they belong. “I found myself in the same situation after being in the corporate world and being a homemaker. This is why I said I am going to do this for all those women who might have the resources but lack proper guidance.” The response has been amazing.