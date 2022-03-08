Behtareen Zaiqa — An Indian cuisine restaurant in the heart of Dubai’s Deira neighbourhood- Hor-al-Anz

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 12:13 PM

Behtareen Zaiqa touches the heart of every person staying away from home, by serving authentic Indian cuisine from Desi Galiyo se in an affordable way. The menu is well crafted with all the famous dishes from all parts of India, including their signature dishes such as the famous Lucknowi Galawati Kabab, Mutton Rogan Josh and the popular Hyderabadi Dum Biryani.

They serve street food and chaat with the true taste of the streets of India, which is served in a unique style. Their jalebis are one of the best, made by their authentic Halwai, a sweet specialist making amazing sweets. Dr Ameerunnisa Khan, the managing director, is passionate towards food and hospitality as her cultural roots and background link her as the great-grand daughter of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the Nizam VII of Hyderabad.

Through Behtareen Zaiqa Restaurant, she is self-driven to serve and bring wellness to the community by conducting regular healthcare talks at the restaurant. Recently, a women’s day event was organised by her at the restaurant on March 5 to celebrate every woman. She launched the desi afternoon high-tea, which is priced at Dh 49 to celebrate togetherness and joy. She also hosted a health talk in which she emphasised on bringing awareness to the community on PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), which is the most common health condition faced by 5-10 per cent of women of reproductive age group(15-45yrs) in the world. She also focused on educating women on identifying symptoms, dealing with mental and emotional stress, raising awareness about its complications, and dealing with infertility issues.

Few questions asked by the guests

What is PCOS?

As the name sounds, PCOS is a disorder that is associated with multiple small cysts on the ovaries. It is also one of the leading causes of infertility, or trouble getting pregnant, which stems from a hormonal imbalance. All women make small amounts of male hormones, known as androgens, but women with PCOS make even more.

How can we identify the symptoms of PCOS?

Symptoms include irregular menstrual cycles, acne, unwanted facial hair, weight gain.

How to diagnose PCOS?

Healthcare providers look for three characteristic features to diagnose PCOS: No ovulation, which will result in irregular or no menstrual periods; High androgen levels, causing excess hair on the face or body; Cysts (fluid-filled sacs) on one or both ovaries. If someone has one or more PCOS symptoms, make sure to see a health care provider who may do a physical exam, pelvic exam, blood tests, and an ultrasound.

What are the complications of PCOS?

Women with PCOS have an increased risk for sleep apnea, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, and endometrial cancer. While it has several potential complications, many patients can manage it, thanks to medication and lifestyle changes.

How can we manage stress with PCOS?

Proper lifestyle changes, maintaining healthy eating habits, support from family and loved ones can help a patient overcome the emotional and mental stress associated with it.

Behtareen Zaiqa restaurant is a woman-driven restaurant which tries to connect with the community through their food which is made with lots of love, best quality, passion and hardwork of entire BZ team behind it. The interior of the restaurant is amazing with plush chandeliers, instrumental music in the background, great taste in food and hospitality, ideal place to visit for couples and families.