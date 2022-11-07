Beginners guide on buying the right solar inverter

By Abu Talha Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 2:19 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 2:21 PM

A solar inverter is a piece of technology that converts solar energy into electrical energy that can be used in your home and on the utility grid. They considerably impact the cost of a home solar array and the number of solar panels required for your home. Like the bulk of other solar power technology components, inverters are improving. Other solar system components are typically found between the solar panels, the load, or the power grid. They are known as 'system balancing' components. This information is for you if you plan to acquire a solar inverter.

Solar power cannot provide enough electricity to power a table lamp. Your solar panels' output is transformed into usable electricity via inverters. Think of it as a payment in exchange for your power. Even if you have a small number of yen, you can't buy lunch in the US until you stop and convert it to US dollars. An alternating current is used to power the wiring in your home (AC). First, direct current electricity is produced by solar panels (DC). Inverters convert direct current (DC) power into alternating current (AC), which your bulb might use to light the area.

Types of solar inverters

Stand-alone solar inverter: Off-grid inverters, also known as stand-alone inverters, are used in off-grid power systems with battery backup or stand-alone remote applications. The inverter in these systems converts direct current (DC) electricity from batteries charged by a solar panel array into alternating current power. Stand-alone inverters come in various sizes and output waveforms depending on your application. A pure sine inverter is required for the best output. It is suitable for household solar power systems and off-grid village and rural electrification.

Grid-tie inverters: Grid-tie inverters, also known as grid-connected inverters, are exclusively designed for grid-connected applications that do not require a battery backup system. A grid-connected inverter, also known as a grid-tie inverter, converts DC electricity generated by a solar panel array into AC power for electrical appliances and sells any excess power back to the grid. We offer grid tie inverters in various sizes to fit your needs, from small home solar systems to large commercial solar systems.

String inverters: In string inverters, which have a distributed architecture rather than a centralised one, a smaller inverter is employed for smaller segments of the array. Although they convert significantly less power than a central inverter, they have the advantage of losing only a tiny fraction of the power rather than the entire power block if an inverter fails.

Central inverters: To change direct current (DC) from solar panels to alternating current (AC), central inverters are a type of inverter used in solar modules (AC).

Hybrid inverters: A hybrid inverter, also known as a hybrid power inverter, is used in a hybrid power system that combines a solar array with a diesel engine and other renewable energy sources, such as a wind turbine generator or a hydro generator. A hybrid inverter can function as both a grid-connected and stand-alone inverter. It is linked to a battery bank, utility grid wires, a diesel generator, and house electronics. It is appropriate for use in the electrification of a remote island or distant community to supply continuous, dependable power in remote locations.

Off-grid solar inverters, on-grid solar inverters, and hybrid solar inverters are the three types of solar inverters.

A beginner's guide on buying solar inverters will take you to the following steps. Let’s start!

Best type of solar inverter to choose from?

Hybrid inverters are the most excellent option because they continue to function even when the power goes out, making them suited for home and commercial applications.

Size of solar inverter: Buying an inverter with a more excellent power rating than you need is a brilliant idea (up to 30 per cent more power). If your system needs to be expanded in the future, this gives you flexibility. According to another rule of thumb, the capacity of your solar panels shouldn't be more than 30 per cent larger than the capacity of your inverter. As a result, a full 6.5kW solar array should be combined with a 5kW inverter.

Longevity of inverter: A high-quality solar inverter has a ten-year lifespan. Some live for a maximum of 15 years.

Now that you know everything there is to know about buying an inverter begin your search for the best solar or hybrid inverter as per your need.

Abu Talha is the Business Strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.