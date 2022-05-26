Be car ‘summer smart’ with InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Summer is pretty much upon us and whilst you might be ready to greet the heat, is your car? We were curious to know whether the change in temperatures had an impact on your car insurance, so we asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their advice.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Hot and humid conditions mean hydration is needed for humans and vehicles alike. Heat plays havoc with fluids needed by your car’s components to keep them operating optimally, such as ACs, engine and radiator coolant, and brake fluid. Check your car’s fluid levels, signs of leakage and quality of filters. Dust also has an adverse effect, so keep air-flow fins and radiator grilles debris-free. Do your health check first, however if you’re still having problems, go to an auto specialist. Modern vehicles are complicated and you could need a new part such as that all important AC compressor unit, so don’t be afraid to ask the experts. Plus trying to fix yourself could invalidate your warranty and/or your insurance.”

Commenting further, Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “It’s imperative that car owners take good care of their vehicles, especially during the summer season. Tyres also need to respond well under pressure (pun intended!). Summer heat increases their temperature which in turn affects their pressure, so check weekly and never under or over inflate as this increases the risk of grip failure or blow-out. All of these tips are really important as in the event of a claim. Insurers may look for contributory factors, and a poorly-maintained vehicle could prejudice your claim payment. Finally, always check your car policy for breakdown assistance, just in case it’s needed.”

Great advice there for avoiding a ‘heated’ situation this summer.