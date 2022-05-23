BCC Group International announces diversification into property development

Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 5:57 PM

BCC Group International, one of the largest manpower services companies in the UAE, has embarked on a major expansion into real estate development and facility management after successfully diversifying its activities into construction, interior fit-out, transport services. BCC, operating in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India, is also looking at expanding operations to other parts of the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region.

Amjad Sithara, founder and chairman, BCC Group International, said: "The real estate industry is in for another boom after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced slowdown and we want to take advantage of the conducive situation with a forward integration strategy, on the sideline of an event to inaugurate BCC’s Abu Dhabi office located at Al Fahim Building, Musaffah M-4, Abu Dhabi."

The sprawling office was inaugurated by popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, on May 12. The group has already acquired 50,000 sq m land in the UAE and India to develop residential and commercial property. The activity expansion is aimed at doubling the Group’s turnover in five years. Nad Al Sheba, Dubai Hills (Emaar), Al Furjan (Nakheel), Shoba Hartland, Pearl Jumeirah (Dubai), Ajman (Helio) are few of the projects that are set to be completed by the end of 2024. The fit-out, facility management and transport services will complement BCC’s construction and real estate projects.