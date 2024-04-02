Avail free consultation and screening to get an autism diagnosis for the entire month

Dr Jameson Samuel, founder and chief consultant, Jewel Children with Autism Rehabilitation Centre.

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 9:00 AM

Could your child be suffering from some form of Autism? As the world observes World Autism Day for augmenting awareness on the condition, it is important to note that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is on the rise, affecting one in 100 children globally according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It refers to a group of conditions that indicate deficits in communication, social interaction, and display of restricted or repetitive behaviour. It can be detected as early as two years of age.

In line with its mission to provide accessible care to all, Jewel Autism Centre, Dubai, has announced free consultation and screening sessions throughout the month of April to commemorate World Autism Day. Families are encouraged to avail themselves of this opportunity to take the first step towards a brighter future for their children.

Red flags for ASD

Parents can detect symptoms before a child is two years old. Classic symptoms include poor communication skills, difficulty in transitioning between activities, unable to maintain eye contact, repetitive behaviour or movements, and sensory sensitivities.

Early detection and intervention are crucial, yet diagnosis often occurs later, hindering timely access to appropriate therapies, points out Dr Jameson Samuel, founder of Jewel Autism Centre, Dubai with the main center in Kerala.

The center at Shaikh Zayed Road, is one of the few clinics to offer sensory integration therapy which is pathbreaking in helping the process of mainstreaming children with ASD in regular schools and has the capacity to cater to 200 children per day.

Talking about sensory integration, Dr Samuel said it was a pioneering therapy practiced by highly trained therapists using personalised play and activities, that aimed to regulate sensory processing, reduce overload, and promote relaxation, thereby enhancing attention, communication, and emotional regulation.

To schedule a consultation and screening log on to www.jewelautismcentre.com.

To know more click here.