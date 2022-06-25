Aurion completes 15 years in the UAE

SYAM PANAYICKAL PRABHU BA (Law), LLB, LLM, founder and managing director, AURION

Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 10:51 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 11:13 AM

Achievement

Established on June 25 2007, Aurion completed fifteen years in the UAE. “We adopt the latest marketing strategies and disruptive technologies to reach investors in various countries and thus, stay ahead in the services we do,” said Syam P Prabhu, founder and managing director of Aurion. With a diverse portfolio of services, ranging from ISO standards certification consulting, trademark registration and knowledge management, accounting and book-keeping, Aurion provides unmatched business support solutions to the global investors. It aims to provide value-addition through specialised consulting and business advisory services. Aurion’s services are focused on enhancing business productivity and improving the quality of business operations.