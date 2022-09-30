AU kicks off fall semester with AU Club Fair 2022

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 5:38 PM

The deanship of student services and the office of student life at Ajman University (AU), collaborated to kick- off the fall semester in style with the AU 'Club Fair' from September 28-29. The event that was inaugurated by Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of AU, saw the presence of more than 2,000 students as well as university officials, faculty and staff. The two-day event featured 500 representatives from more than 84 cultural clubs and interest-oriented booths celebrating their diverse cultures, communities and talents.

Dr Seghir said: “I was extremely delighted today to see our students’ team spirit, enthusiasm and passion that has been magnified through their creative and colourful works presented at the fair. What I am mostly excited about is having a very high number of participating students. 2,000 students have participated in this creative event along with 84 different clubs representing different nationalities and disciplines.”

The excitement was evident on campus as first year and returning students came together to engage with student life at AU. The Fall 2022 Club Fair featured various cultural and interest-oriented student clubs and organisations and provided an opportunity to explore national cultures and traditions through colourful and attractive props, artifacts and artistic performances.

Students had the chance to witness a thrilling and fun-filled event, take photographs and speak to diverse colleagues, inviting them to register as members of these clubs. The event aimed at familiarising students with the vibrant extracurricular experience and its importance in the education at AU. The Club Fair was also an avenue for students to express their interests, talents, hobbies, cultures and traditions.

Youssouf Moutaoukil, a second-year student majoring in networking security at AU’s college of engineering and IT, said: "I represent the American Culture Club which focuses on famous destinations in the US, popular American movies, culture and fun activities. In my opinion, the AU Club Fair is an amazing way for students to express their culture, creativity and hobbies. It is a welcome change from the academic rigour at AU and a breath of fresh air, away from the classes and studying.”

The event is particularly important for new students to help them integrate into the AU community and showcases how participation in the student-led organisations on campus helps them pursue their personal interests outside the classroom, while also helping them build leadership skills.

“Ajman University is committed to nurturing the soft skills of students in addition to the technical skills taught in classrooms and through the academic curriculum. Students must be prepared for the job market, as we strongly believe that soft skills are as important as technical skills. Hence, we try to make the most of these events to ensure that our students possess the skills that will make them employable and also get them to enjoy university life which is vital for their well-rounded development," Seghir added.