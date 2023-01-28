Asian Paints Berger hosts Confluence 23



Asian Paints Berger, a subsidiary of Asian Paints Limited, organised high-profile industry events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to connect with the consultant, architects and engineer fraternity and accelerate its ambitious growth plans in the region on the back of a Dh244 million investment in a white cement manufacturing plant in Fujairah.

At Confluence 23, top consultants, architects and project managers of leading firms in the construction industry discussed emerging trends and opportunities in the sector, which is expected to reach a value of over $133.53 billion by 2027, according to the UAE Construction Market report.

Pragyan Kumar, CEO at Asian Paints International, said: “Asian Paints has established itself as a very strong consumer brand by keeping the need of the consumers at the core of all its innovation and offerings. Today, we have a state-of-the-art research and development centre with over 200 scientists striving to deliver the best products to the market. We invest heavily in R&D to serve as a trusted partner of our customers.”