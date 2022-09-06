Artscrafts’ celebrates 75 years of India’s independence with artists

Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 11:01 AM

Artscrafts’, one of the greatest exponents of global art and culture made history by bringing numerous Indian talents under one roof on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that took place from August 13 to 15. Artscrafts' organised a great event under the patronage of Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi that has touched every aspect of art. The celebration included various art competitions, exhibitions, art workshops, panel talks, live art, and kids' programmes.

The event was inaugurated by Dhruv Mishra IFS, second secretary. The occasion was graced by the presence of many great personalities from the UAE social circle. The festival was packed with people from different walks of life and children who were keen to learn new art methods. Apart from artworks from India and the UAE, there were art concerts during the opening and closing ceremonies which added more colour to the event. “All the artists including those who participated in the exhibition, conducted live art, workshops, and rangoli, everyone played a remarkable role in making this event a huge success. Our sponsors, support partners, hospitality partners, and media have been so keenly involved in making this event a memorable one. Above all, we are deeply indebted to the art fraternity that joined hands with us in making this event a huge success," said Anil Kejriwal, founder and CEO at Artscrafts.

About 19 artists participated in the live art creating beautiful artworks to venerate India. Artists who participated in the live painting session were taken by surprise as the audience got an opportunity to see the methods involved in the creative process. Sarans Guruvayoor created a 9X5 feet painting depicting the 75 years of Indian history on a single canvas.

The panel talk was another major highlight of the event.” Knowledge is meant to be shared and I couldn’t have asked for a better platform to share my views on protecting nature and life” remarked Ar Raisa Mariam Rajan, event director who also presented a paper on sustainable art. Vandana Sudhir also shared the stage with other panelists and inspired the audience with her insightful words on creativity, womanhood, and self-expression. The 'Heal your Heart' programme, an art event intended to release repressed emotions through painting was a great success. “I could go back and relive my childhood through this workshop," said a participant.

Another major attraction of the exhibition was the live pottery made by Pranoti Karajgi. This attracted both adults and kids alike. Kids painted flags on day one and on day two they created live art to venerate their motherland. “These activities will help kids know more about India. We should sow the seeds of patriotism at a very young age to carve a generation of responsible citizens who could actively contribute to the growth of Mother India,” said Dr Devisree S, event director.

The closing event of the three-day festival was presided over by Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE who expressed his happiness in the success of the event. He also exhorted the Artscrafts team to make it an annual event at the Embassy of India. The ambassador distributed awards to the best-chosen artists from the exhibition as well as the panel speakers from the event. Artists Anubha Kaw, Sathya Gauthaman, Elizabeth Davis, Vidya Ayyaswamy, Medha Nerurkar, Dr Devisree S, Vijay Dhora, and Banani Kundu were felicitated with medals for creating the best artworks. Bhumika Ujjainkar, Helem T Rose, Sania Zehra,Parvathi Vineed and Nada Nurukjupparan and Souparnika S Misha were among the best child artists.

Many eminent personalities like Mohan Jashanmal, Sharad Bhandari, Vinay Varma, Suhail Jashanmal, Ahmed Al Awadhi, Ali Shiuja Al Afifi and Girish Pant (one of the patrons of Artscrafts), also shared the stage with ambassador Sudhir and Vandana Sudhir. The artscrafts team has been lauded by the embassy for its tireless efforts to make the festival a huge success.