Arab Express launches first 24x7 business setup center at Al Nahda

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 9:30 AM

Arab Express, a leading business setup company, has announced the launch of its innovative 24x7 business setup services in Dubai. Led by Mustafa Nizami, Arab Express aims to transform the business landscape by offering efficient and comprehensive business setup solutions.

Arab Express is committed to providing entrepreneurs and businesses with a seamless process to establish their presence in the UAE and India. The newly renovated outlet, inaugurated at Al Nahda Center, Qusais Dubai, marks the beginning of this ground-breaking venture. With branches in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and an expanding presence in India, Arab Express is strategically positioned to meet the diverse needs of businesses in the region.

Nizami, a seasoned expert in business setup services, envisions Arab Express as a one-stop solution for entrepreneurs and corporations looking to establish and expand their operations in the UAE and India. He said: “Arab Express is a testament to our commitment to facilitating business growth in the UAE and India. Our 24x7 services empower entrepreneurs and corporations with the flexibility they need to succeed. As Dubai embraces paperless transactions, we are fully equipped for digital processes in all our branches."

Arab Express's 24x7 business setup services offer comprehensive solutions, including company registration, trade license acquisition, and various visa services such as partner visa, golden visa, and family visa. The efficient staff also handles Dubai court notary services, providing clients with personalised guidance and support throughout the entire setup process.

Arab Express's expansion into Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and India reflects its dedication to supporting global business ambitions.

For more information about Arab Express and its 24x7 business setup services, please visit www.arabexpress.ae.