Apparel Group’s F5 Global partners with Dubai Cares

All the proceeds from the collection will go towards a special scholarship that will provide aid to students who need it the most to support their future prospects.

Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:00 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:27 PM

F5 Global, Apparel Group’s homegrown sustainable athleisure brand founded by teen entrepreneur Sarisha Ved, has partnered with Dubai Cares for its third edition of ‘Tees for Fees’, F5 Globals’ flagship collection that donates 100 per cent of profits towards the education of children in the region.

The collection focuses exclusively on supporting students from a Sharjah-based school by bringing together their ideas and sketches of a greener planet transformed into metaverse-inspired graphic tees. All the proceeds from the collection will go towards a special scholarship that will provide aid to students who need it the most to support their future prospects.

The previous ‘Tees for Fees’ collaborations have raised up to Dh100,000 and have supported children from under-privileged communities with science scholarships and school kits. The ‘Tees for Fees’ collection featuring Dubai Cares collection is in retail at the F5 store in Dubai Hills Mall, at select Athletes Co stores, and online on 6thstreet.com.