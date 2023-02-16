Apparel Group rolls out 19 new stores and forges 2 strategic alliances in January

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 2:16 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 2:18 PM

The Apparel Group continues to expand its global footprint with the launch of 19 new stores across various locations, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, KSA, and India. The new stores offer an array of options to shoppers, featuring eight renowned brands, including Rituals, ASICS, Calvin Klein, ALDO, R&B, Tim Hortons, BEVERLY HILLS POLO CLUB, and Levi's.

These new store openings are a testament to the Apparel Group's commitment to providing shoppers with a diverse range of options in fashion, sports and lifestyle. The strategic expansion of the Group's presence in these regions will offer an exceptional and personalized shopping experience to the customers.

In the Apparel Group’s journey to strengthen its position as a key player in the retail industry, the Group established strategic partnerships and joint ventures as part of its expansion strategy. The company recently announced a joint venture with Steve Madden to expand its global presence and a partnership with UAE-based homegrown concept, Project Chaiwala.

In line with Apparel Group’s commitment to leading the path for environmentally conscious and sustainability, F5 Global launched the region's first plant-powered performance shoes in collaboration with Zen Running Club. This innovative product line represents the company's commitment to using environmentally friendly materials and processes that are being adapted and adopted across the brands.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: "We are thrilled to have launched several new stores in strategic locations, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in the coming months. At Apparel Group, we are always seeking new opportunities to better serve our customers, and opening more stores in key markets is a vital part of our growth strategy. Our goal is to make our latest fashion and lifestyle offerings accessible to even more people, and we are confident that our upcoming store openings will help us achieve this objective. We remain committed to providing our customers with exceptional service, and we are excited to continue to deliver the latest trends and a seamless shopping experience to even more locations.