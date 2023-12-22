Apparel Group expands partnership with Tamara

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM

Apparel Group announces its latest partnership expansion with Tamara in the UAE. This alliance amplifies Tamara’s commitment to revolutionising the shopping, payment, and banking paradigms across the GCC.

Building on their strong collaboration in Saudi Arabia, the two industry giants are now expanding the partnership to the UAE and beyond.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group UAE, said: “Our collaboration with Tamara in the Saudi Arabia has seen an overwhelmingly positive response, and we are delighted to bring this service to our esteemed customers in the UAE. This partnership cements our vision to continuously elevate the retail experience. Integrating Tamara’s ‘buy now, pay later’ solution underscores our dedication to convenience, adaptability, and unrivaled customer service.”

Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, CEO and co-founder of Tamara, said: “This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone to transform the way people shop, pay, and bank across the GCC. We believe in empowering consumers with financial flexibility while enhancing their shopping experience.”