Apparel Group amplifies GCC presence with Steve Madden’s 29th store launch

The new Riyadh Park store is a testament to the brand’s dedication to its patrons, offering the latest in fashion footwear trends

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 6:12 PM

Apparel Group, the renowned retail powerhouse, has announced the grand opening of Steve Madden’s 10th store in Saudi Arabia. Located in Riyadh Park, this latest expansion brings the brand’s strong GCC presence to 29 stores, underscoring its unwavering commitment to offering fashion-forward products to its Middle Eastern customers. The store’s inauguration on August 25 was marked with anticipation.

The first 100 fashion enthusiasts who visited the store on the launch date were delighted to receive an exclusive Steve Madden gift. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, said this expansion is more than just a new store. “It’s a reflection of our unyielding dedication to our customers and our promise to bring them the forefront of fashion. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation, quality, and trendsetting for years to come.”

Steve Madden, founder, creative and design chief, said: "We're excited about our growing presence in Saudi Arabia. Witnessing our 10th store opening is a testament to Steve Madden’s shared journey in this dynamic region. This expansion is a reflection of our dedication to innovation, quality, and being on the pulse of key trends. I am thrilled to continue our growth in the heart of Riyadh."

Following the official inauguration, an official influencer event was held graced by top-tier influencers and media personalities, painting the perfect picture of glam and luxury. The guests enjoyed the latest tunes played by the DJ, setting the perfect backdrop for a night of fashion, fun, and networking.

Apparel Group and Steve Madden continue their commitment to excellence, innovation, and style. The new Riyadh Park store is a testament to the brand’s dedication to its patrons, offering the latest in fashion footwear trends.As Steve Madden takes another step forward, fashion enthusiasts across the region can look forward to many more years of unparalleled style and quality.