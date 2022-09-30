Alpha Nero celebrates eight years Of excellence

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 12:35 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 12:37 PM

Alpha Nero, one of the fastest growing design and shop fit-out manufacturing companies in the Middle East, celebrates eight years of growth, success and excellence. The company marks this occasion by setting out an expansion plan to Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.

With a large portfolio that includes brands such as Armani, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, Gucci and Tag Heuer, Alpha Nero has paved its way to regional and international markets taking advantage of its impeccable reputation in the UAE. The company is set to inaugurate a new production facility in Saudi Arabia next year.

The Dubai-based company was founded in 2014 with eight employees only and since then seamlessly expanded its operations to over 45 different countries leaving many of its competitors behind.

From Dubai to the world

From Dubai Production City, the company makes customised displays such as back wall units, gondola islands and entire shop-in-shop displays for luxury brands. Since its foundation, the company established strong ties and partnerships with respected suppliers in Europe and overseas. L’Oréal was the company's first major account win, which has since been followed by hundreds of projects for various brands.

Simon Hacker, founder and managing partner of Alpha Nero, emphasised: “our success story is without a doubt attributed to our team’s endeavours and persistence to deliver the highest quality possible by paying attention to the smallest details in every project. But we also have taken advantage of the business-friendly environment of Dubai and its international status as a regional business hub and touristic attraction.”

Environment-friendly practices

Fast fashion is well regarded as the second most polluting industry in the world, after fossil fuels. While luxury products, on the other hand, are all about exclusivity and quality. They are produced at a low production rate targeting a smaller yet wealthy market segment.

As a leading fit-out designer and fixture manufacturer for the most prominent luxury brands, Alpha Nero offers green products and emissions-free solutions to assist them in curbing their environmental impact and be better suited for net-zero operations.

“New generations are well aware of the environmental impact and carbon footprint of the fashion industry, and they consistently demand greener products from their favourite brands, it is our role to support our partners by delivering our projects according to the best practices to reduce their impact on the environment,” Hacker added.