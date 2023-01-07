Almaya’s Kamal Vachani on ambitious D33 agenda

Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 3:46 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 4:11 PM

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, expressed his admiration on the new D33 agenda. He said: “The visionaries of the UAE Rulers continue to inspire us all. Dubai has been an economic hub for decades and has yet again announced an inspirational as well as an aspirational goal.

The D33 initiative, which comes with a vision of total economic targets of Dh32 trillion over the next 10 years, is quite empowering for entrepreneurs as well as business leaders. Dubai has always set and achieved ambitious goals and the D33 will further strengthen as well as open doors for more innovative and transformational projects creating endless opportunities for all.”

“We are truly blessed to be living in this vibrant country and we wish the Rulers of the UAE all the very best,” Vachani added.