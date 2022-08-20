ALLEN Overseas launches TALLENTEX 2023

Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:08 AM Last updated: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:32 AM

ALLEN Overseas (ALLEN) recently launched Tallentex Overseas 2023 in the GCC. The institute has five physical academic centres in the UAE and plans to open additional ones in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar in the upcoming academic session. For the first time, the test will be conducted offline in the UAE at several examination centres.

TALLENTEX Overseas offers students the opportunity to win cash prizes up to INR 2 crore, scholarships worth INR20 crore and up to 90 per cent scholarship for ALLEN Overseas classroom courses that prepare them for various competitive examinations. Keshav Maheshwari, managing director, ALLEN Overseas, said: “At ALLEN, we offer more than coaching for competitive exams.

We provide mentorship for lifetime skills that canbe applied in both personal and professional life. For the past 34 years, we have been shaping the career of students to become successful engineers and doctors through high-quality education. Our vision for TALLENTEX Overseas 2023 is to have over 10,000 student participation.”