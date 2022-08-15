All you need to know about Amnads

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:04 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:13 PM

Currently, brands and companies benefit enormously from the massive popularity of social media influencers. TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter are some of the channels companies use to target their audience through influencers.

Businesses rely on influencer marketing to convey promotional messages to endorse a brand or increase sales of their products and services to their target audience. Influencers offer ways to communicate through their accounts, such as through e-mail, WhatsApp, etc., allowing seamless communication between them and the contracting agencies.

Most companies count on influencers to determine what suits them. They can choose the right platform to promote their product or service, encourage awareness in the commercial world, or even develop marketing campaigns. According to a recent study, the influencer marketing market rose from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $13.8 billion by 2021, with market growth projected to reach $16.4 billion by the end of this year. This indicates the value of corporate and brand adoption of influencers to endorse different products and services.

Amnads is an affiliate marketing and influencer advertising platform that utilises integrated technology solutions to create added value for influencers and brands. It specialises in marketing to achieve results and was established in Saudi Arabia. Amnads allows owners of online stores and applications to advertise with a commission per order model by promoting and developing the operational business of advertising through influencers. Amnads allows owners of e-stores and applications to use their platform and has an expert crew that supports its clients to access many active influencers from all over the Middle East.

Amnads growth has been rapid. The platform was established at the beginning of this year and has already attracted a base of more than three thousand influencers. They also announced the official launch of a platform aimed at owners of e-stores and applications, advertising with influencers with a commission system to meet customers' needs, behaviours, market orientations, and size.

The Amnads platform aims to facilitate the management of advertising campaigns by influencers and in several methods, most notably marketing in exchange for a commission. It plans to expand its service to cover the Middle East and North Africa.

Amnads team does not shy away from enlightening company owners on the benefits of influencer marketing. The platform boosts brand awareness by giving companies access to millions of influencer followers on various social media networks. “The number of followers of the 50 most persuasive people on Instagram surpasses 2.5 billion, thus allowing a tremendous chance to connect with hundreds of millions of possible consumers. It also facilitates the reach of the Gen Z audience, who are more open to relating with brands through the internet and social networks,” adds the team.

Further, the Amnads team explains that their platform helps companies and brands produce entertaining content through various influencers to promote their products or services. Influencers can present new, more eye-catching ideas to the target audience, which will most likely be beneficial if distributing this content through various channels is well planned and studied.

“Our affiliate marketing platform enhances trust and credibility, creates lasting partnerships, develops your visibility in search engine SEO, increases return on investment, and is time-saving. We believe we have all it takes to boost your brand and reach a global target audience,” concludes Amnads’ CEO.