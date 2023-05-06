Alia Bhatt shines in MGD jewellery at the Met Gala

Bhatt wore a shimmering white bridal gown enlaced with pearls, designed by Prabal Gurung to the event.

Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:29 PM Last updated: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:56 PM

Making her debut appearance at the iconic Met Gala in New York, Alia Bhatt, the brand ambassador of Malabar Gold and Diamonds dazzled fashionistas across the globe in stunning handcrafted diamond jewellery from Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD).

In line with the night’s theme, ‘In honour of Karl’, a tribute to the legendary German designer Karl Lagerfeld, the diamond ring that Alia wore was designed by the celebrated jewellery designer Alice Cicolini.

Painstakingly handcrafted by master artisans from Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the ring bore a 2.21 ct rose-cut solitaire at the centre, surrounded by hundreds of diamonds and a tassel of pearls. Bhatt wore a shimmering white bridal gown enlaced with pearls, designed by Prabal Gurung to the event.