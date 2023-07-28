Alaghband Jewelry celebrates first anniversary of its flagship store in Dubai Mall

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 2:18 PM

Alaghband Jewelry recently celebrated its first anniversary in the UAE with a magnificent flagship store on the Fashion Avenue of Dubai Mall, with the aim to take on Dubai’s lucrative jewellery market. Established by Mohammad Ali Alaghband in 2009, the brand has become the essence of magnificence and perfection within the field of fine jewellery.

Alaghband, founder and CEO of the jewellery brand expresses that the UAE is a highly potential market for the jewellery segment since the government has undertaken steps in attracting foreign investments. “The visionary leadership of this country has taken many steps to transform the UAE into a global business hub. Steps like allowing 100 per cent foreign-owned businesses, offering extended visas for entrepreneurs, providing funding and support for smaller businesses, and aiming to attract international businesses to the region, have led entrepreneurs like me to explore the jewellery market in the UAE.”

Celebrating the grand flagship store, Alaghband adds, “The newly opened flagship store houses a remarkable assortment of extraordinary fine jewellery, from rings adorned with the world's finest pink diamonds to delicately crafted jewellery glamorising the everyday outfit. Customers are welcome to visit the store, enjoy the enchanting world of fine jewellery, and book private in-store and virtual appointments for one-on-one consultations with our most dedicated jewellery experts. Our brand is known for its exceptional dedication to customer experience and our after-sales services are designed to assure the trust of customers who make everlasting investments in gemstones.”

Regarding plans of expansion, Alaghband comments that, “The ultimate goal is to expand our presence in the global market, spreading our stores beyond the Middle East and onto the heart of Europe.”

For more information, please contact: Alaghband Jewelry, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Tel: +971501400520, or email: info@alaghbandjewelry.com.