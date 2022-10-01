Al Maya unveils new supermarket in DSO

Salem Khalifa, senior vice-president, projects management – director general office, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group, Dubai.

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:12 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:35 PM

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, announced that the group has opened a new supermarket in Arabian Gate, Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), with exclusive promotions on a range of products from poultry to dairy, vegetables, fruits, FMCG, etc.

The new supermarket was inaugurated by Salem Khalifa, senior vice-president, projects management – director general office, DSO. The supermarket offers convenience-oriented services such as parking spaces, free home delivery, and operates 24-hours, seven days a week.

Vachani said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new supermarket at Arabian Gate, Dubai Silicon Oasis. We believe our customers will be pleased with the wide variety of services and fresh product offerings available at the supermarket.”