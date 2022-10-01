Al Maya Supermarkets announces ‘Vietnam Promotion’

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 3:19 PM

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group recently announced the ‘Vietnam Promotion’ at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. The week-long promotion will run until October 4.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group, Dubai, and Nguyen Manh Tuan, ambassador of Vietnam to the UAE.

Vachani said: "We are very excited to announce the 'Vietnam Promotion Week' at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. We hope this week will be a huge success by attracting a large number of Vietnamese as well as other nationalities.”

The 'Vietnam Promotion' was inaugurated by Nguyen Manh Tuan, ambassador of Vietnam at Al Maya Supermarket. The ambassador appreciated Al Maya's efforts in promoting Vietnam products in the UAE.

The leading supermarket serves all nationalities across the UAE and fulfills all their requirements related to fresh vegetables, fruits, groceries, juices, and packaged food.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.