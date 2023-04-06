Al Habtoor Motors launches first showroom in UAE redesigned to MMC's new global dealership design ethos

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 1:37 PM

Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, has unveiled its newly redesigned showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. The 21,000 sq ft state-of-the-art showroom will offer a high-end retail environment, in line with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's (MMC) Dealer Visual Identity Programme.

The showroom, designed to reflect MMC's corporate and visual identity, features a 'Dynamic Slope' to create a powerful, dynamic image to bring customers closer to the brand. The primary colour palette comprises cool and muted colours, with black, grey and red accents.

Equipped with the latest technology and digital tools, the showroom provides easy access to Al Quoz industrial area and is close to Oasis Mall and the metro station. In addition, it features a comfortable lounge area and a play area for children.

The showroom complex also houses a service center, which features an express service area and a genuine parts outlet. Customers who leave their cars for service can also avail of on-ground car leasing services. The service center is the highest visited in the network receiving approximately 1,300 vehicles a month.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's (MMC) new corporate brand is based on the tagline 'Drive Your Ambition' and the Dealer Visual Identity Programme aims to ensure a consistent and unified brand identity throughout all customer touch points.

Karim Adnan Maksoud, managing director at Al Habtoor Motors, said: "We are proud to announce the opening of our brand-new showroom in the city's heart. Our design reflects our new Corporate and Visual Identity, featuring a signature element: the 'Dynamic Slope'. This presents a strong, energetic image of our brand. We have also designed the showroom to provide an unbeatable customer experience and to ensure that our cars are the stars of the showroom."

The showroom was inaugurated by Ahmed Khalaf Al Habtoor, CEO, Al Habtoor Motors and Masatsugu Kurahashi, division general manager, Europe and Middle East/Africa/South Asia Division, MMC in the presence of Takahiro Moteki, general manager, Middle East Department, MMC and Yutaka Yano, president, Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa.