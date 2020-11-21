Al Habtoor Motors announces special year-end offer
Dubai — It is the right time for Al Habtoor Motors-Mitsubishi customers to buy the best-value Japanese vehicle in the UAE: GoodBuy 2020, the year-end offer, gives customers the choice to buy Mitsubishi vehicles at very special prices.
The entire line-up of Mitsubishi SUVs features affordable EMI prices. Monthly prices for the Pajero start at Dh1,586, the Montero Sport at Dh1,413, the Outlander at Dh1,350, the feature-packed Eclipse Cross at Dh1,083 and the ASX at Dh942. All SUVs come with free service, free insurance, cashback up to Dh10,000, free llumar tinting and Scotchgard protection.
“We know that the year 2020 was a challenging one for our customers. We wanted to give our customers, particularly those who are looking forward to a new SUV or those who are planning to upgrade, great value for money,” said Nassib Nassar, general manager for marketing at Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi.
