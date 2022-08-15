Al-Futtaim Health partners with Abbott

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:33 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:35 PM

Al-Futtaim Health and Abbott have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving the standards of advanced laboratory diagnostics in Dubai. Under the agreement, the two organisations will deliver the highest levels of personalised laboratory diagnostic services and set groundbreaking quality standards in laboratory testing through Al-Futtaim medical labs in Dubai. The aim is to provide everything from access to efficient, reliable and cost-effective pathology testing services to advanced patient care.

Al-Futtaim Health has the required expertise to conduct tests across areas that include pathology, chemistry, immunology, haematology, serology, endocrinology, molecular biology and microbiology. It will feature a combination of highly standardised and state-of-the-art, fully automated laboratory equipment supported by experienced and highly trained laboratorians. This will ensure the highest levels of accuracy and turnaround time for results while being cost-efficient and effective, following the diagnoses and treatment of medical disorders.

Dr Haidar Saeed Al Yousuf, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health, said, “The aim is to exceed the expectations of patients in every way possible. We always strive to provide quality medical services and create exemplary patient care facilities for our patients. For people who do not have enough time to spare for a clinic visit or are unable to visit a lab for some reason, Al-Futtaim Homecare is a viable option to offer onsite collection services, either at home or at the office”.

Dr Al Yousuf further added: “Al-Futtaim Health will provide a strong local presence in the UAE as the go-to laboratory that conforms to international quality standards, dedicated to providing quality and integrity lab services and diagnostics for everyone”.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Al-Futtaim Health”, said Jawad Qasrawi, managing director of Abbott’s core diagnostics business in the Gulf, Levant, and NEA region. “This partnership will significantly add to the healthcare services sector provided in UAE. Utilising state-of-the-art technologies ranging from flexible total lab automation and intelligent digital health solutions tailored to tube transportation modules; will serve physicians and patients by making the diagnosis cycle shorter, more precise, and more efficient while enhancing the quality of services provided in both clinical care and operational excellence aspects.”

Dr T Baaj, chief clinical officer of Al-Futtaim Health said, “Our partnership with Abbott will feature a combination of highly standardised and state-of-the-art laboratory equipment supported by our experienced and highly trained pathologists and lab technicians, which will allow us to provide patients, doctors and clinics with accurate, efficient and reliable diagnostic services information required for the management of a wide spectrum of medical disorders.”