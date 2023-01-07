Al Adil to offer Makar Sankranti specialties across its stores

The product line-up includes specially designed kites, a wide range of food products as well as a host of decoration items.

Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 3:42 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 4:08 PM

Al Adil Group, the UAE’s leading brand for Indian spices and masalas added a wide range of special items to enhance the variety for this year’s Makar Sankranti celebrations. Announcing this Dr Dhananjay Jay Datar, chairman and managing director at Al Adil Trading Co LLC, said that this is the time to relive childhood memories and let the kite soar high in the sky. “This is a season to fondly remember and recreate everybody’s childhood experiences. To make this Makar Sankranti all the more special, we have lined up a wide range of more than 10,000 products to provide a wholesome experience this year. The product line-up includes specially designed kites, a wide range of food products as well as a host of decoration items.

“For most of us from India, Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals. For the diasporic Indian community this is the time to recreate the magic of their childhood. We strive to provide all that is required to create a wholesome experience for the family. We want the younger generation to understand the Indian culture and festive traditions and we are doing all that is possible.

At Al Adil, we have taken all necessary steps to ensure that our Indian friends enjoy the festivities associated with Makar Sankranti in all its full fervour,” added Dr Datar. “We also have a wide range of items specially designed to bring in the festive atmosphere to the homes in this part of the world. The items include till laddu, till brown (desi), till white, sweet parasadi, chikki gud, shahi gajak, kolhapuri jaggery, till sesame chikki, peanut laddu, groundnut chocolate chikki, organic jaggery, gud ki rewadi, sweet rewadi, Maharashtrian gud, matka shankaranti patang phirki (manjha) and many more items to make this Makar Sankranti all the more special,” Dr Datar concluded.