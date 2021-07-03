Ajman University to offer scholarships
Ajman University (AU) is gearing up to attract students from all nationalities with attractive scholarships and discounts in its current admission season. In accordance with its scholarship policy, AU will offer 100 per cent scholarship to high school toppers not just in the UAE, but also a host of other countries in Asia and the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, India, Pakistan and the Philippines.
There will be a host of scholarships and discounts for high-performing students, alumni and employees, in addition to the Thamer Fund for underprivileged students.
AU Chancellor, Dr Karim Seghir said, “Scholarships and discounts assume heightened importance in the current challenging economic scenario. Ajman University is committed to helping brilliant and economically-challenged students overcome financial constraints in their education.
”High school students with a CGPA of 99+ per cent shall be awarded a discount of 30 per cent on their tuition fees, while those with a 90+ per cent CGPA shall be awarded a 20 per cent discount. Scholarships with discounts of up to 50 per cent will be awarded to AU alumni and their families, while scholarships of up to 20 per cent discount will be given to first-degree relatives studying at Ajman University.
A 20 per cent referred friend discount is on offer in addition to the above. For holders of Esaad card, AU will offer up to 20 per cent discount on tuition fees.
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
