AIX racing's powerful drive leads to victory

At Monte Carlo, Taylor Barnard's dominant performance in the sprint race from the reverse grid Pole earned AIX Racing their first Formula 2 victory. This recent success signals a promising future for AIX racing, reflecting our dedication to motorsport excellence and global impact. As we advance, AIX Racing is poised to make significant strides in Formula 2 and Formula 3.

AIX Investment Group recently acquired the Formula 2 and Formula 3 teams, marking a significant stride in our pursuit of motorsport excellence. This strategic move reinforces their commitment to innovation, performance, and global impact as they propel these teams into a new era under the AIX Racing banner.

At Imola, AIX racing’s first race the team made significant progress. Joshua Duerksen's fifth-best time in qualifying showcased the team's potential. Duerksen's recovery from an unfortunate crash in the Sprint was remarkable, culminating in a superb P3 finish in the Feature Race. AIX Investment Group is committed to empowering dreams in motorsport and beyond. Through their initiative ‘We Are The Future,’ where they provide the resources and support necessary for individuals and teams to realize their full potential and achieve greatness, inspiring and enabling the pursuit of dreams across diverse fields and industries.



For the latest race updates and news, be sure to visit https://aixracing.com