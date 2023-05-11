A one-stop solution for all your financial needs

Thu 11 May 2023

Moving abroad may seem exciting for those who have an entrepreneurial, adventurous spirit. It allows a person to get out of their comfort zone, stretch their horizons, and get exposed to new cultures. But, on the other side of the adventures of living somewhere new, there are other crucial aspects of life and business that must be carefully handled to ensure your success abroad. These aspects include all of the financial needs that require the high professionalism, skill, and deep knowledge of how the financial and legal systems work in the new country.

Traditionally, when a new resident arrives in the UAE, they have to work with several organisations where they will receive help in setting up their bank accounts, managing their assets, arranging UAE residency paperwork, and even renting or purchasing real estate. People spend countless hours contacting banks, financial planners, brokers, and government agencies just to get settled in their new city of residence. Obviously, this process is both stressful and time-consuming. But thanks to the one-of-a-kind financial concierge, For You Commercial Brokers (FYCB), all of these challenges will be resolved with just a couple contacts saved in your phone.

Who are For You Commercial Brokers?

For You Commercial Brokers, is the financial concierge that anyone living in the United Arab Emirates can turn to for assistance in all financial needs. Whether you need to set up a bank account, file for residency, or manage your investments, FYCB is dedicated to be the client’s go-to for all of their financial questions. They will personally handle all of the client’s financial matters, without outsourcing them to a third party, allowing them the peace of mind when it comes to the management of finances and assets. The endless phone calls, hours spent on the web, and general stress ends when you come to For You Commercial Brokers for help in the following areas:

Asset Management

Trading assets on the global market can be very challenging, but with the help of For You Commercial Brokers, this task will be simplified and handled for you. FYCB is a team of professionals who possess deep knowledge and decades of experience in acquiring, trading, and managing assets. As the world's finest wealth management firm, FYCB offers clients the ability to put their wealth in the hands of brokers who will advise them on making the best financial decision for their present and future goals. Presently, there is over $800 million under the management of Commercial Brokers, speaking to their high level of expertise and the public’s trust in their expertise.

Real Estate in the UAE

Investing in real estate in the UAE is highly lucrative and promising, as the country’s economy is stable, but growing. It is one of the safest countries in the world and offers very affordable real estate for foreigners. When you have FYCB in your corner, such investments are made even easier. CB’s team of real estate experts will do all the heavy lifting for you, researching and advising you on the best real estate options to fit your lifestyle and financial goals.

For You Commercial Brokers will walk you through every step of real estate acquisition, from selecting the project to making the required selections and payments, and obtaining the certificate of ownership. With the many advantages of owning real estate in UAE combined with the professional assistance of For You Commercial Brokers, the entire experience will be made seamless for those who are just starting their lives in UAE.

Bank Accounts and UAE Residency

Perhaps one of the biggest hurdles of living in a new country is establishing residency, which is the key to economic security in the UAE. When a foreigner attempts to handle this process on their own, it can take weeks and even months to accomplish. However, For You Commercial Brokers can help you get residency status within three business days, allowing you to apply for a bank account. For You Commercial Brokers delivered these results to over 350 satisfied clients who were able to get on with life and business quickly.

Who Benefits from Commercial Brokers?

For You Commercial Brokers are a dynamic financial concierge service that aims to save their clients time and money as they seek to establish themselves and manage their financial goals in the UAE. It is a company whose mission will benefit both newly arrived residents and those who choose to invest in the expansion and growth of this company.

Newly Arrived Residents

Arriving in a new country is never easy, but For You Commercial Brokers will be that excellent resource that will help new residents get established with their documents and finances. Best of all, everything related to the move to UAE will be handled by this one group of brokers, minimizing your stress levels and the time required for these tasks.

Since the foundation of the company, For You Commercial Brokers has made their clients the center of their daily operation. Every action taken by the brokers is in the best interest of the client to ensure their economic success.

Potential Investors

Those who choose to invest in the mission of For You Commercial Brokers will find it to be a worthwhile venture. The company’s explosive growth over the past two years since its inception shows great promise for the future. Because of the company’s first-class approach to every aspect of financial services, FYCB continues to acquire many new, high-dollar clients daily.

For You Commercial Brokers’ success is largely credited to its commitment to work only with proven partners who have a long, successful track record in the world of finance. Additionally, each agent working at For You Commercial Brokers is hand-picked and treated with the highest priority, because human capital is the most valuable resource in any business. As a result, the company took off with great success and is anticipated to double and quadruple in growth over the next few years.

The Experts Behind For You Commercial Brokers

For You Commercial Brokers has been successful in its growth thus far largely because it was built by Nikita Diakov and Artem Gerasimov. Both men combine their vast knowledge and experience from decades of service in the financial industry to provide services of the highest quality on the market.

Nikita Diakov, CEO and founder

Nikita Diakov is the CEO and co-founder of For You Commercial Brokers. To the table, he brings over 10 years of experience in the financial industry. He worked in various international banks such as Citibank and Alpha Bank. After proving himself as an expert in all things finances, he also earned the position of Director of Business Development in renowned companies like Alfa Asset Management Europe and Luna Wealth Cyprus.

Artem Gerasimov, founder and partner

Equally as successful as Nikita, Artem Gerasimov also possesses 15 years of experience in various positions in financial institutions. He specialises in areas such as asset management, business development, and building effective relationships with clients and partners. In addition to his leadership role with For You Commercial Brokers, he is also a partner to Luna Wealth Cyprus.

Because of their long history in the financial sector, Nikita and Artem are not strangers to the difficulties and challenges many people face when dealing with their financial matters. Because of their acquired insight and personal work in the industry, they were able to formulate a solution in which clients get first-class services for managing all of their financial needs. In the UAE, they are becoming the go-to resource for professionals and individuals who are in need of banking, investment, and real estate assistance.

Are you in need of a simplified resolution for all of your financial needs, or are you in search of new investment opportunities in the UAE? With For You Commercial Bankers, everything is made possible. Visit their website today to learn more about the company and their vast array of services.

