A healthy approach to business with InsuranceMarket.ae

They say health is wealth and these days, there’s never been a bigger emphasis on preserving both. So, we were excited to hear about InsuranceMarket.ae’s exciting strategic partnership with Saudi German Health Group, which promises to offer the insurance giant’s customers exclusive discounts on a wide range of services with the high-end healthcare provider.

We decided to find out more. Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Our mantra has always been to add value for our customers and by partnering with fellow blue-chip companies, we’re able to offer not only great insurance deals but also market-leading discounts on a wide range of products and services.”

“We see this latest addition to our partnership portfolio as both exciting and innovative and are confident our customers will too”, he added.

Interestingly, we were also given a very personal perspective by Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, who told us, “In January 2000, I myself underwent a major surgery at Saudi German Hospital, Dubai. The care I received was second to none and I couldn’t have been in safer, more professional hands. To date, they continue to be my go-to provider.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Reem Osman, regional CEO, Saudi German Health Group, said: “In line with our aim to provide world-class, innovative and personalised healthcare services, we are proud to have a strategic partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae. Having a long-standing reputation as a world-class healthcare provider in the region, it is our mission to facilitate easy access to premium international medical services to as many people as possible in the UAE that reinforces our commitment to the community as caring like family.”

Sounds like this partnership is full of vitality and one not to miss!