The perfect world

Identifying a gap in the Metaverse market, Blockchain Land is poised to redefine the rules of the game through its futuristic products. In conversation with Ganesh Lore, Founder and CTO

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 10:41 AM

Chainsense, a comprehensive blockchain solution company, caters to the core niche of many industries. The company provides a range of blockchain application development services across verticals with transparency, security, automation, and efficiency. In a relatively short span of time, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of blockchain innovation, offering its expertise, skills, and capabilities to clients in various industries such as financial services, healthcare, online streaming, real estate, and more to transform their core functionality and efficiency with blockchain technology. Blockchain Land, a byproduct of Chainsense, is the first ever multi-chain multiverse metaverse. Lore takes us through his migration from being a developer to a creator.

Please take us through your journey in the Blockchain Industry. How did the interest begin?

I began coding at the age of 14 using the C programming language. At the same time, I also developed an interest in web browsing, learning the web-based language through old editions of ‘Digit Magazine’, as I couldn't purchase the latest copies. In 2002, I began developing websites as a pastime, using Macromedia Flash MX. Many of my engineering classmates used my help to produce final year projects in junior college.

I have always wanted to operate my own business since I was a child, so, I tried my hand at many different things. Consequently, when I listed myself as a developer in 2007, Justdial came to my rescue. This aided me in generating a large number of leads, including e-commerce websites, CRMs, social platforms, chat applications, and so on. Learning new and more open-source languages like PHP, PERL, Python, Cold Fusion, and so on provided hurdles because each customer had a unique technological demand. But at the same time, they allowed me to get a firmer grasp of the industry. In 2008, I eventually launched my own IT company, Webvistar wherein I created a school management software. Following that, I established automation management for universities, constructing more than 56 modules covering admissions, pre- and post-examinations, convocations, and everything under the same roof. I also created a proprietary framework called App Console to create university automated applications that anyone could use to create backend for e-commerce and personal blogging websites. My interest in bitcoin piqued in 2013 when it’s value rose significantly and crossed $100. But at that time, it was difficult to understand the concept since it was a new technology with limited knowledge available on concepts such as node setup, mining, node/wallet setup, ledger, and public key/private key pair. Coming from a background where server-side programming and front-end languages were distinct with node.js, it was an entirely new technical era by integrating server-side scripting and front-end languages.

I could not decide whether to focus on blockchain or the node.js revolution. In 2015, I began constructing decentralised apps or dApps, but the market wanted more token deployment than blockchain development at the moment, so we began with coin deployment. Few people realise that ShapeSwift was the original dex platform, which encouraged me to work on dex and other decentralised applications. Ipfs was a groundbreaking data storage solution at the time, and I concentrated on developing decentralised apps with it. Eventually, all these paved the way for Chainsense, a firm committed to creating blockchain technology, which I launched in 2020.

How did Chainsense come into being? And the vision behind it?

I established Chainsense in July 2020 after working in the blockchain industry for more than seven years. I realised that blockchain at the time was pretty much relegated to native token trading. But it could do so much more.

I have always believed blockchain can be used to solve bigger problems. I realised that there was a gap in the market which we could address through Chainsense. Since 2020, we have developed multiple blockchains, multichain wallets, DEX, CEX, staking protocol, non-fungible tokens (NFT) Marketplace and NFT raffles. We have a sense for every blockchain, that's why we came up with the name Chainsense and we are here to impact important sectors of the society such as healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, government and private organisations, thus empowering them with blockchain-based industrial solutions bringing automation, security, scalability, traceability, and immutability across business processes.

To put it simply, the over-arching vision behind the creation of Chainsense is to normalise and expand blockchain and to use that technology to solve everyday problems in major sectors.

There are a lot of players in the Metaverse space today. How are the operations of Blockchain Land different from those of the competitors?

Blockchain Land is the first ever multi-chain multiverse metaverse. At Blockchain Land, lands are available in parcels. My vision behind creating Blockchain Land was to create a virtual world which is beyond imagination. There are six planets within Blockchain Land and each of these planets can be minted by the owners. There are countries and valleys within the planets, allowing owners the freedom to create their infrastructure as they want. Furthermore, they can buy assets from our marketplace to create their metaverse. We, at Blockchain Land, are also providing ‘Digital Citizenship’, which is a unique ID that lets you be a part of the virtual world. The opportunities in Blockchain Land are endless — it is a separate world on its own. Also, we are introducing a one-of-a-kind land pegging concept, where few lands would be available in both the virtual world and the real world. I believe Blockchain Land will change the perception of the people. We’re creating a parallel world. At Blockchain Land, the virtual world will work the same as real world. As a digital citizen, I can go about my day as I go about in real-life — going to malls, clubs, shopping, watching sports, buying or renting a house, creating NFTs and selling it in the art gallery. Businesses can carry on their operations just like they do in real-life. For example, many crypto exchanges can have offices in our Metaverse like trading floors, fast food chains catering to our digital citizens. Blockchain Land will set a benchmark for other Metaverses.

How do you see the future of the Metaverse?

Undoubtedly, Metaverse is the future, and in the coming days and years, the world will be glued to the virtual world. Metaverse brings great opportunities for everyone, be it businesses or users. Ten years down the line, Metaverse would be as huge as the Internet. I believe it will affect everyone's life in the coming future, by transforming multiple sectors, and also by creating opportunities for everyone. It will transform the future of work, enhance the education system, transform the real estate sector and much more.

How does Chainsense through Blockchain Land aim to create an end-to-end economy? You mentioned it’s for high net worth individuals (HNWIs), creators, and buyers/sellers. Please elaborate what you mean by that.

In the Blockchain Land universe, there are six planets, with the first planet being minted by the creators of Blockchain Land. We will create infrastructure and mint a parallel world planet. Businesses/HNWIs can buy countries from us and create their infrastructure in the virtual world. Then we have digital citizens to whom these businesses can cater. We also have in place an infrastructure, smaller than a country, called a 'Valley' where one can create, using our marketplace.

The assets would be listed by the creators as well as the Blockchain Land team, creating an economy for the whole ecosystem. This opens up interesting avenues as the Blockchain Land will allow users to purchase and own a parcel on any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) base chain. Aside from that, we have novel notions such as obtaining digital global citizenship, which allows users to buy and sell NFTs. Watching live sporting events, movies in theatres, shopping, and even socialising will be available on Blockchain Land very soon. Blockchain Land will go online with several major collaborations already in place such as supermarkets, entertainment companies, fast food restaurants, and so on.

You also created LycanChain. Can you elaborate on the concept and how is it rewarding to the user?

Foreseeing the limitations of blockchain, we developed a hybrid proof of stake addressing current problems such as high gas fees and speed of transaction. To address these problems, we developed a revolutionary concept known as LycanChain — the fastest scalable blockchain protocol, which helps in reducing the gas fees, thus giving zero fees on stable currency. Every full moon, on each transaction that takes place, base fees of the transaction are burned automatically. LycanChain is the fastest scalable blockchain protocol that works as a decentralised world, making it fast, secure, adaptable and scalable.

LycanChain is introducing a one-of-a-kind referral system — Proof of Bite. A person can only be a 'beta' (Delegator) if he is bitten by (referred by) an 'alpha' (Validator). With every bite, 1,000 Lycan coins will be burnt from the alpha's wallet, thus controlling the circulating supply of the coin. A beta can delegate his token only to that alpha who has bitten him. If a beta is bitten by more than one alpha, he/she can delegate their tokens to multiple alphas. Beta will be rewarded with block rewards up to 70 per cent of total pool rewards.

What are some of your product offerings?

Our vision is to create a whole blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. One of our other product offerings is the Werewolf Exchange. Another offering is a payment gateway called the Lycan Pay, to be used by merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments globally. We have also developed a cryptocurrency wallet Luna.

Can you entail the future plans of Chainsense?

As I said before, at Chainsense, our plan for the future is to empower blockchain in multiple sectors of society, and we have started working on developing a framework for major sectors already. Also, we want to make a major impact in the crypto and metaverse space by developing an end to end ecosystem for users.