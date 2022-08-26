Kickstart your new beginnings

Saeed Khalifa Mohammed al Fuqaei, founder and chairman, Shuraa Group

How do you know what business is ‘right’ for you? Start your entrepreneurial journey with the management consulting firm in Dubai that focuses on offering affordable value-added services to satisfy all your requirements

by Anam Khan Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 4:51 PM

If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur and want to start a new business but don’t know where to start, don’t worry. You’re not alone. If you are looking for a truly dynamic business hub to set up your new company, the UAE is the right place for you. This nation caters to entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses and giant multinational corporations with the same levels of ease, efficiency, speed, and service. Additionally, there are options for every area of business setup, including a budget, license, location and premises.

Shahid Rather, managing partner, Shuraa Group

The UAE offers many advantages for business formation, including tax savings, good government, superior infrastructure, a luxurious lifestyle, and ever-evolving chances. Another unique offering is easy access to more than two billion consumers in multiple markets. The desirable location also produces a workforce that is international and incredibly multicultural.

Helping entrepreneurs take their first steps since 2001, Shuraa Business Setup is your one-stop solution for your new beginnings in the UAE. Over 35,000 independent business owners, as well as multinational corporations, have benefited from the company’s incorporation, growth, and management assistance in the UAE. Headquartered in Dubai, Shuraa also has an established presence in international markets such as the UK and India. The organisation was founded by Saeed Khalifa Mohammed al Fuqaei also the chairman of Shuraa Group, to assist foreign companies and expatriates who were having trouble comprehending the legal system and the steps involved in forming a company in Dubai and the UAE. Al Fuqaei placed focus on fostering an atmosphere that encourages investors to succeed. There was also a serious lack of professional business consultancies and service providers in the country. He said: “Cultivating and expanding the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is important. It not only creates a conducive environment for entrepreneurs and investors but also helps build a viable and innovation-based economy.”

On the other hand, Shahid Rather, managing partner at Shuraa Group, believes in creating a holistic experience for both investors and employees. He aims to make Shuraa the face of the entrepreneurial landscape of Dubai for the emerging talents. “It is important to create a seamless experience for young talent investing in the UAE. There has been no better time to establish your base in Dubai, the world’s biggest hub for upcoming new and seasoned talents,” said Rather.

Vision with a mission

Shuraa Business Setup strives to become the leader in the UAE by providing all value-added services for businesses to innovate and create business models that greatly enhance profitability and sustainability. Visit Shuraa to speak with their team of management professionals if you need assistance with your company’s strategy or suggestions for how to streamline your processes for greater effectiveness. They offer practical assistance when it comes to promoting innovation in your business.

The organisation has aligned itself with the ambitious goal of the UAE government in establishing the UAE as the region’s top economic powerhouse. Shuraa seeks to establish a world-class business in the nation and have access to investors and businesspeople from across the world through Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aspires to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work in.

In addition to other services, Shuraa offers business centres and office space, recruitment, digital marketing, trademark registration, accounting and auditing, and eligibility for golden visas. Other services include company formation and licensing, legal representative services, visa and PRO services, bank account assistance, investor rights and protection, VAT and tax consulting, and investor protection.