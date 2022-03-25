Darwinbox joins Khaleej Times Hybrid Workforce Summit 2022 as the Digital HR partner

Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 9:00 AM

The world is moving towards a hybrid style of working, and this model is here to stay. But how are organisations responding to this change? Are they equipped enough and ready for the future? The workforce of today is digital and distributed with varying needs and expectations. For this blended workforce, it is not just about helping them stay productive from their work locations, but ensuring they have what they need when they need it ‘in the flow of work.’ So, irrespective of which stage of hybridisation of work the organisations are going through, leveraging HR tech for attracting, onboarding, engaging, and retaining talent would act as the key in the long-term road to success.

Darwinbox, Asia’s fastest-growing HR tech platform, has solved the complexities and diverse needs of 650+ enterprises across the globe. It has identified the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as a key growth market in its next chapter of global expansion.

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox’s cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) platform caters to HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. The new-age HR tech platform is powering digital HR for more than 1.5 million employees (about the population of West Virginia) across the globe. In the region, Darwinbox already works with SWVL, Sterling Oil (Seepco), DEI, Eyewa, Mobily, Alef Education along with select operations of the Lulu, and Aramex groups. It also works with leading global brands like Nivea, Starbucks, Dominos, Sephora, Swarovski, Adidas, Zara, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, AXA, Tokio, Cigna, T-Systems, and others.

The MENA region with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world and a growing young population that is digital-savvy is well poised to lead the HR digitalization trend. Dominated by sectors like retail, real estate, infrastructure, healthcare, and others that involve a distributed work setup demanding agile and on-the-go technology — an area that Darwinbox solves supremely well compared to the global solutions. In addition, the pandemic was a significant inflection point for Middle Eastern enterprises, with a majority adopting remote and hybrid work practices.

“Digital transformation is the priority for organisations to seamlessly transition into managing the hybrid workflows and workforce. We are excited to be a part of one of the biggest forums on the future of hybrid work by Khaleej Times, and given our commitment to the region, we are looking forward to present our innovative technology that is tailored to the market needs, exchange ideas with the industry leaders and participate in shaping a collective vision for the future of work in the region,” said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox.

Chaitanya will be having a fireside chat with a CTO at 10:50am where they’ll be discussing over various topics like

• High-impact areas for IT in the new normal.

• Upleveling the Employee Experience

• Changing relationship between CIOs and CHROs

• Trendspotting: HR tech trends in 2022

The Khaleej Times Hybrid Workforce Summit 2022 will host some of the top global leaders discussing the way forward to manage workflow with the hybrid workforce and how to develop the hybrid workforce. Darwinbox will be present to help CTOs, CHROs and executives connect the dots to the future of HR tech through their platform walkthrough and 1:1 consultation.

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR technology platform which caters to an organisation’s HR needs across the employee lifecycle including recruitment, onboarding, core transactions (leaves, attendance, directory), payroll, travel and expenses, employee engagement, performance management, rewards and recognition and people analytics. The new-age and innovative platform combines highly configurable workflows, intelligent insights, and smart interfaces to help enterprises unleash the true potential of their workforce.

Rated the highest globally among HCM players on Gartner’s customer review platform, Peer Insights, Darwinbox is trusted by 650+ global enterprises with more than 1.5 million employees spread across 90+ countries and is backed by leading investors like TCV, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia, Lightspeed, Endiya Partners, 3One4Capital, SCB 10X and JGDEV.

More at www.darwinbox.com