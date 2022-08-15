Creating Lifetime Memories

On its 18th anniversary, we highlight the efforts of the travel agency as well as the glorious reputation it has earned, thanks to its many years of experience and a policy of mutual respect for clients and partners

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 11:42 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 11:44 AM

Established in 2004 with its head office in Dubai, Kings Way Tourism and Travels LLC is spread across the globe with 150+ associates. The firm has tied up with more than 900 resorts and hotel associations to give intrepid travelers a variety of options to choose from. The company also holds interests in other business avenues such as events.

Singapore

Austria

A name you can trust

The premier travel firm specialises in a plethora of services such as worldwide flight ticket bookings; hotel bookings; worldwide holiday packages; sight-seeing tours and excursions; visit visa (UAE and worldwide) services; visa change services; meet and greet and airport assistance; transfer services; rent-a-car services; cruises; golf sessions; organising meetings, conferences and events; group travel; travel insurance and issuance of international driving licenses. Kings Way also offers group tours, cruises, family travel packages, adventure touring, and much more. Its trained team members carefully select and visit travel partners in destinations across the globe, ensuring clients get the best service wherever they jet off to. While on the road, guests are protected with 24-hour emergency support.

Kings Way is committed to delivering the best value and quality travel arrangements for groups and family. To ensure customers have a happy and safe experience, its efficient holiday administration makes sure it provides round-the-clock assistance. Kings Way’s staff members come with extensive, first-hand knowledge and a passion for what they do.

It chalks out perfect holiday arrangements starting from visa to flight bookings, the best suitable hotel, on time airport transfers and amazing sightseeing tours, ensuring guests have a hassle-free and memorable time.

Exclusive offerings

Azerbaijan

Kings Way offers a Dubai Adventure Expedition for those who like to live life on the edge. If you’re an adventurer or an adrenaline enthusiast, Kings Way recommends snorkelling, skydive, hiking and rafting excursions. It also organises thematic packages around the world. These packages are all-inclusive, created according to customers’ interests and give guests the opportunity to experience the world as they please. Some of the popular destinations for which Kings Way organises travel packages are Singapore, Musandam, Europe, Turkey, and Thailand.

Thailand

The travel agency has also sponspored different concerts and events like Atif Aslam, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Surtaal and many more.

Why Kings Way?

With a plethora of services catering to every type of tourist and backpacker, and an array of awards and recognitions that prove their worth, Kings Way takes pride in meeting the needs of just about every type of traveler. Since its inception, Kings Way Tourism and Travels has managed to make an impact in the highly competitive regional tourism sector in a remarkably short period of time. Its success can be attributed to its professional and efficient staff and the exhaustive experience that the management brings to the table.

Customer satisfaction

With strong dedication to excellence, responsibility, loyalty, respect and readiness, Kings Way aims to deliver on its promise, where customers can expect excellent service for all their travel needs, along with a great value for money. The firm looks into every demand made by patrons, without compromising on quality or service. This, of course, has only helped boost the brand’s loyal portfolio of satisfied clients. Its dedicated travel consultants are also available at any time of the day to offer assistance, in line with the organisation’s key value of respect to encourage harmony in diversity and a long-lasting relationship based on trust. The agency has mutual contracts, business relationships and an inventory list of more than 100,000 hotels in over 158 countries. This global presence allows the brand to offer a comprehensive selection of itineraries, ranging from cost-effective to the most luxurious.

Core Services

• Hotel bookings and getaways

• Worldwide holidays and experiences

• Flight booking services

• Visa and immigration services

• Sightseeing and tourism

TRAVEL CHECKLIST

Plan ahead

An important step towards safe travel is always planning ahead. Spontaneous adventures may sound more fun, but they’re also more dangerous. If you want to put safety first (as you should), plan your trip ahead and map out where you want to be and when. Having an outline of your next steps and travel plans makes traveling more accessible and safer, which in many cases is more enjoyable than having to deal with the pressure of not knowing what could happen next.

Pack appropriately

Don’t take what you pack for granted — bringing the right gear is a serious safety tip for travelers. You need to make sure that you have the proper equipment for whatever it is you’re doing on your backpacking trip. Make sure you have everything you need and that the gear will serve you well.

Travel Insurance Policy

Although a lot of people might find this to be a contentious issue, but having a travel insurance should be on top of your list. Travel insurance can help you out in a number of big and small ways, from compensation for delayed flights or lost luggage, to covering doctor or hospital expenses if you get injured, and cover the cost of flights home in the event of an emergency.

Read up about your destination

Safe and responsible travel starts as soon as you start planning to travel. Research your destination, its customs, opening hours for popular attractions, dress codes, general costs, common scams etc. The more information you have, the better you can plan and the more you will be aware of your surroundings when you are there.

Research the accommodation

It is always recommended to look for places to stay before starting your next adventure. Finding accommodation before taking the trip will allow you to get a better deal. The earlier you book a place, the lower the price will be. Most importantly, this is the safer thing to do since it gives you time to research the background of the Airbnb, hotel, or neighbourhood you’re planning to stay at.