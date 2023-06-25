Second salary in UAE: Residents can earn up to Dh10,000 as additional income with part-time jobs

Under the country's law, an employee may work for more than one employer after obtaining a permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 10:17 AM

Employees in the UAE can earn up to Dh10,000 per month by working as part-timers to supplement their income.

Recruitment specialists say that most part-time jobs in the UAE offer competitive hourly wages, but the income largely depends on the skills of the employees, industry or the urgency of an employer to recruit the candidate.

In addition, part-time roles also help employers easily manage short-term projects, and seasonal demands with a temporary and flexible workforce.

Under UAE law, an employee may work for more than one employer after obtaining a permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Diamond Fares, founder and managing director, On Point Portal, said the earnings potential for part-time jobs in the UAE can vary based on factors such as industry, experience, job responsibilities, and duration.

Pictured: Diamond Fares

“The rates per hour can range from Dh75 to Dh150 on average, but it depends on the number of hours, job description, part-timer’s experience, etc.,” said Fares.

On Point Portal has over 9,000 users and published 1,400 part-time jobs waiters, hostesses, models, event staff, and brand ambassadors, to any job in the hospitality and entertainment field.

Mayank Patel, vice-president for sales, Eastern Europe and Mena, and country head of Middle East, Adecco, a global HR solutions firm, said the income earned through a part-time job or apprenticeship could vary depending on the candidate's qualifications, skills, industry or the urgency of an employer to complete a project or an immediate requirement to cater to the seasonal customer demands.

Pictured: Mayank Patel

“Ideally the income from a part-time job could begin from Dh4,000 to Dh10,000, depending on the role and complexity of the job,” said Patel.

How many work hours?

In terms of work hours, she added that part-time job hours can vary based on individual preferences and job requirements in the hospitality and entertainment industry.

“On average, individuals work a few hours, ranging from 4 to 7 hours a day, during part-time jobs, allowing for flexibility and work-life balance. Earnings can vary based on factors such as hourly rates, job responsibilities, and the number of hours worked,” she added.

However, the UAE law is silent on the minimum number of working hours for employees who are employed under part-time employment contracts.

Patel added that an ideal part-time job could have work hours anywhere between six to 20 hours per week.

Common part-time roles

Adecco's country head said there are various part-time job opportunities in the UAE, based on the individual candidate’s interests, skills, and experience.

“We can view roles such as retail sales associate, customer service representative, content creator, food delivery driver, social media manager, digital marketing specialist, event coordinator, brand ambassador or promoter, administrative assistant, web developer, graphic designer, IT consultant, network administrator, sales associate – these are just some of the options available. However, there could be more roles depending on the industry and skills required in the region,” added Patel.

Diamond Fares pointed out that prior to Covid-19, part-time jobs were limited to specific events. But post-pandemic, there’s a notable shift in the hospitality industry, with many businesses embracing part-time jobs.

“This is particularly evident in the seasonal nature of the F&B industry in the UAE, where businesses collaborate with professionals during high seasons to increase staff numbers. Additionally, in late 2022 and 2023, we have seen a similar trend emerging in the retail industry, especially during occasions and sales,” she added.

