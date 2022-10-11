UAE jobs: Microsoft to create nearly 100,000 employment opportunities in 4 years

The four-year accumulated total for new revenue from the organisation will be US$39 billion

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 3:35 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 3:36 PM

Microsoft Cloud will generate about US$39 billion over four years and create close to 100,000 jobs, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) study released today at Gitex Global 2022 in Dubai World Trade Centre.

Microsoft, its partners, and its customers will add over 97,000 jobs to the UAE economy, either through direct employment or through the indirect generation of jobs in other organisations, the study says.

This will include an estimated over 29,000 new skilled IT jobs, highlighting the ongoing need for collaboration between public and private entities on skilling programmes to ensure that qualified professionals are on hand to assume these roles.

The IDC Infosnapshot, 'Microsoft Cloud Dividend Snapshot' for the United Arab Emirates shows that between now and 2026, the four-year accumulated total for new revenue from the Microsoft Cloud will be US$39 billion, with 16.6 per cent accumulated benefit emanating from its cloud data centre regions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This revenue will be generated by the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem, made up of Microsoft, its partners, and its cloud customers.

“IDC’s findings are confirmation that Microsoft’s efforts to support the government, business community, citizens, and residents of the UAE are bearing fruit,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE.

Microsoft and its partner ecosystem, in support of growing local businesses, will spend about US$3.4 billion in the UAE data centre regions for services and products in local economies.

The new regions will also help eliminate some of the barriers to cloud adoption within the region. The snapshot report also shows how benefits accruing to partners will continue to rise.

Microsoft partners in 2023 can expect to make US$6.40 for every dollar generated by Microsoft through its UAE cloud locations. By 2026, this figure is expected to be US$8.49.

“Microsoft has long been a trusted partner in the UAE’s growth journey,” Yazbeck added. “We guide individuals, enterprises, and governments to leverage our products, platforms, and data-driven services to thrive in a connected world. We pledge to continue investing in infrastructure, research, and people to ensure a future that is prosperous and sustainable for everyone in the UAE.”

