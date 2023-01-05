UAE job loss insurance: What to do if you are not able to register

It is mandatory for Emirati and expat employees to subscribe to the scheme before June 30, failing which they will be subject to Dh400 fine

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM Last updated: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM

Private sector employees in the UAE who are unable to register for the mandatory job loss insurance scheme are required to submit details to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Starting January 1, the UAE made it mandatory for Emirati and expat employees working in the private and federal government departments to subscribe to the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance scheme before June 30, failing which they will be subject to Dh400 fine.

While registering, some employees received a message saying “Dear Customer, Kindly note, we do not have your information. Please contact MoHRE call centre - 600590000 to update your EIDA / UID details.”

“If you are an employee in the private sector and have a work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and when you enter your data, if you do not find your information, please submit a technical support ticket on MoHRE website, mobile app or contact the MoHRE call centre,” the ILOE said on its website.

Under the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance scheme, employees with a basic salary of less than Dh16,000 are required to pay Dh5 per month or Dh60 per annum plus VAT as a premium. They will be compensated with 60 per cent of the average basic salary for the job loss for three consecutive months.

Employees with a basic salary of over Dh16,000 are required to pay Dh10 a month or Dh120 annual premium under this scheme.

The policy period is available for one or two years. Subscriptions can be made from Dubai Insurance, the ILOE website, Al Ansari Exchange and ATMs.

If an employee in the federal government sector does not find his/her information when he/she enters the data, he/she should contact the human resources department where he/she works.

However, employees working in the country’s free zones are exempted from registering for the insurance scheme.

