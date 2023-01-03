UAE job loss insurance scheme: Over 60,000 employees subscribe in 2 days

Subscriptions to the scheme had opened on January 1

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 8:39 PM

More than 60,000 employees in the UAE have subscribed to the unemployment insurance scheme within two days.

Subscriptions to the scheme had opened on January 1.

About 86 per cent of the instated subscribed to the scheme via the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) website.

