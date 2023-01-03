UAE job loss insurance scheme: Over 60,000 employees subscribe in 2 days

Previously, customers had to transport samples to the Dubai Central Laboratory in Karama to get them checked
More than 60,000 employees in the UAE have subscribed to the unemployment insurance scheme within two days.
Subscriptions to the scheme had opened on January 1.
About 86 per cent of the instated subscribed to the scheme via the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) website.
More details to follow.
Previously, customers had to transport samples to the Dubai Central Laboratory in Karama to get them checked
Naqvi had disputed earlier findings and presented his case for review by the Financial Markets Tribunal, an independent appeal tribunal
Siddharth Balachandran is the founder, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd and an active member of the Indian community in the Emirates
The maximum temperatures will be 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai; light to moderate winds will blow
Named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai, the rover lifted off on December 11 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida
The top contenders claim that winning the prize, which will be declared this month, would help them impact the lives of millions
The announcement comes as Sheikh Mohammed chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new year on Monday
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees