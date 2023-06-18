UAE: Can you stay in country with visit visa after being fired from your job?

While these sectors currently have visible hiring listings, jobseekers must keep an eye on market to identify trends, opportunities that align with their skills
Question: I work in a Dubai-based firm. If I am made redundant, how long do I have before I have to exit the country? Alternatively, can I get a visit visa without exiting the country?
Answer: Pursuant to your query, it is assumed that you are employed by a mainland firm in Dubai. Therefore, the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations are applicable.
In the UAE, an employer needs to initially cancel a work permit of an employee once an employee is terminated or resigned from employment. An employer needs to follow various procedures relating to the cancellation of a work permit as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation ( MoHRE). This is in accordance with Article 7(3) of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which states,
“Procedures for cancelling work permits:
a. The submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry;
b. Completion of the required data and attached documents.
c. Payment of the fines for delays in issuing the work permit or for failure to renew it, if any.
d. Acknowledgement by the establishment of granting the employee all of his entitlements.
e. Any other conditions determined by resolution of the Minister or whomsoever he delegates."
Moreover, upon cancellation of the work permit of an employee by an employer, the UAE residency visa of such an employee is to be cancelled. Once the UAE residency visa of an employee is cancelled, he or she may normally reside in the UAE on a grace period of up to 60 days and during this period he or she may change his or her residency status by having another UAE residency visa either sponsored by a prospective employer, immediate family member, company/firm owned by him or her and by self-sponsoring the UAE residency in the UAE based on investments or profession.
Alternatively, an employee may also opt for a visit visa/tourist visa to reside in the UAE once his/her UAE residency visa sponsored by an employer is cancelled without exiting the UAE.
Based on the aforementioned provision of law and procedures of cancelling the work permit and UAE residency visa, you may normally reside in the UAE for up to 60 days and may obtain a visit visa/tourist visa without exiting the UAE. However, you may seek further advice from the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs – Dubai with regards to obtaining a visit visa/tourist visa without exiting the UAE once your UAE residency visa is cancelled by your current employer.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
ALSO READ:
While these sectors currently have visible hiring listings, jobseekers must keep an eye on market to identify trends, opportunities that align with their skills
At an event, expert panellists highlighted that there is no alternative to the best talent
A total of 1,120 new employees will be joining the company's workforce this year, here are the top positions
A total of 1,120 new employees will join the workforce this year, the spokesperson of the airline revealed
Authority urges public to get news from official sources and not to spread rumours
During a discussion in the Federal National Council, minister responds to inquiries regarding the future of citizen employment in the private sector after 2026
In government sector, retirement pension is based on average contribution from the monthly salary over the last 3 years of service; however, in private sector, it is calculated using either the last 5 years of service or the entire contribution period
A report says the travel and tourism sector in UAE represents nearly 10 per cent of the total economy