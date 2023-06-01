UAE visit visa: Tourists can now extend their stay from within the country

The Emirates has implemented several changes in its entry permit procedures since October 2022

Tourists in the UAE on a 30 or 60 days visit visa can extend their stay within the country by another 30 days. The decision by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) grants visitors an additional 30 days to explore and enjoy the country’s diverse offerings.

The UAE has implemented several changes in its visa procedures since October last year, marking one of the largest residency and entry permit reforms by the ICP (Immigration and Citizenship Program). Since then, several developments have taken place in the visit visa system of the country.

As per the ICA website, individuals holding a visit visa of 30 or 60 days will now be eligible for an additional 30-day stay, and the maximum extension period for a visit visa holder is 120 days.

A call centre representative of Amer Centre said that a visit visa extension within the country is possible and “one must contact their visa issuing agent to for the extension."

