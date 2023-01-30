UAE

UAE announces deadline extension for employment contract changes

The notice was issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 4:22 PM

Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 4:38 PM

The UAE has announced the extension of the deadline for private sector employers to rectify unlimited term employment contracts of their employees to fixed-term ones.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said the new deadline now is December 31, 2023, instead of February 2.

More details to follow.

A Staff Reporter

