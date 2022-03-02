UAE: 5,000 jobs in banking, insurance to be created by 2026

Wed 2 Mar 2022

The board of the Central Bank of the UAE approved the Emiratisation of managerial positions in the banking and insurance sectors, by approving the creation of 5,000 new jobs by the end of 2026.

This was done in coordination with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), chaired the meeting of the board, held today in Qasr Al Watan.

The board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits and commissions imposed on licensed financial institutions and agreed to amend the scope of work of the bank’s "Banking Risk Centre" regarding the bounced cheque system.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the council’s directives from previous meetings.

